Chairman FBR directed CCIRS to effectively pursue pending revenue cases

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad on Saturday directed all the Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue (CCIRs) to effectively pursue the pending revenue cases in courts to safeguard the revenue, beside resolving the pending issues of taxpayers.

He held a meeting at the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) and reviewed the performance of all Chief Commissioners vis-à-vis targets assigned for December 2022, said a press release.

Detailed presentations, outlining the projection and strategy for achieving the budgetary target for the current month were given by all CCIRs.

The CCIRs also presented workable strategies for achieving the target set for December 2022 as well as for the 2nd quarter of the Financial Year 2022-23.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman FBR directed all CCIRs to effectively safeguard the revenue and meet the budgetary targets fixed both for the current month and the 2nd quarter ending 31st December 2022.

The Chairman FBR reiterated that the facilitation of taxpayers would ensure the successful implementation of the policies of FBR, adding that pending issues of the taxpayers must be resolved on priority.

Later on, Chairman FBR chaired a meeting of Chief Collectors and Director Generals of Customs at Customs House Karachi.

The Chairman stressed upon the Customs field formations to devise a comprehensive strategy to achieve the overall revenue targets set for the month of December so that the first half of the current financial year ends on a high note.

Chief Collectors informed that in the last five months the Customs field formations have strived hard to achieve the revenue targets despite import compression on account of multiple regulations introduced by the Government to address the current account deficit issue.

Chairman FBR was also informed about the efforts being made to curb the mis-invoicing/under-invoicing phenomenon by revolutionizing the valuation methods and assessment approach. In this regard, multiple valuation rulings have been revised besides the issuance of several new valuation rulings.

The anti-smuggling policy also came under discussion and the august forum was apprised that zero-tolerance policy has been adopted to curb the menace of smuggling as well as to safeguard the border areas from this phenomenon.