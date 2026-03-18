Cement exports increases 10% to $228.935 mln in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 10.03 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2025-26 as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $228.935 million during July-February (2025-26) against the exports of US $208.063 million during July-February (2024-25), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the cement export however witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.59 percent from 5,861,258 metric tons to 5,826,413 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cement exports witnessed an increase of 11.19 percent during the month of February 2026 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during February 2026 were recorded at US $22.208 million against the exports of US $19.972 million in February 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, cement exports decreased by 33.82 percent during February 2026 when compared to the exports of US $33.558 million in January 2026, the PBS data revealed.