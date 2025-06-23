Cement exports increase 21.60% to $287.946 mln in 11 months

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP):The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 21.60 percent during the eleven months of the fiscal year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $287.946 million during July-May (2024-25) against the exports of US $236.797 million during July-May (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the cement export also rose by 29.67 percent from 6,183,181 metric tons to 8,017,978 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cement exports witnessed an increase of 6.15 percent during the month of May 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during May 2025 were recorded at US $34.236 million against the exports of US $32.251 million in May 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, cement exports also surged by 44.80 percent during May 2025 when compared to the exports of US $23.644 million in April 2025, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports from the country increased by 5.15 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

Exports during July-May (2024-25) were recorded at $29.564 billion against $28.117 billion during July-May (2023-24), it added.

On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 7.50 percent by growing from $49.815 billion last year to $53.550 billion during the first eleven months of the current year.