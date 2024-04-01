CDWP okays three projects including National Forensic Science Agency for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 01 (APP): The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved three projects including a National Forensic Science Agency (5th revised PC-1), which would be set up in the federal capital at a cost of Rs1,831.114 million.

The establishment of a National Forensic Science Agency is a project in the physical planning and housing sector,” a news release said on Monday.

“This a revised version of the project which focuses solely on the Islamabad agency, whereas the original project approved in 2002 was aimed at establishing forensic science laboratories across provincial headquarters, with a main laboratory and training facilities in Islamabad.”

The CDWP meeting, chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, was attended among others by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Members Planning Commission, Additional Secretary Planning Kamran Rehman, representatives of the federal ministries and provincial governments.

The forum also okayed a concept clearance proposal for the “Promoting Sustainable Public Private Partnership Program” with a total cost of US $500 million.

The CDWP approved the first phase of the programme valued $250 million, which aimed at improving the environment for infrastructure financing by promoting public-private partnerships (PPPs) at the federal level.

It would help attract private investment in crucial sectors like roads, housing, healthcare, education, water & sanitation, and technology, following a programmatic approach to implement core policy, legal and institutional reforms and build capacity within relevant institutions to ensure long-term sustainability.

“It aligns with Pakistan’s Vision 2025 pillars, which aim to transform Pakistan’s economy into one of the top 10 in the world by 2047.”

The CDWP also undertook and discussed a working paper from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training regarding the establishment of a Danish School at Kuri Road, Islamabad. The project was given a go ahead asking sponsors to conduct feasibility study, rationalize cost and firm up governance model.