CDWP clears four projects for ECNEC worth Rs 352.9b

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Friday recommended four development projects worth 352.9 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Jahanzeb Khan which was attended by Secretary Ministry of Communication, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority NDMA, Chairman National Highway Authority, Members of Planning Commission and other key stakeholders.

The forum took up four projects which includes the Construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur (306KM) , 6-lanes Motorway, construction of Northern Section of Ring Road from Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh Road and Restoration & Revamping of Gujjar and Orangi Nullahs.

The CDWP recommended construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur (306KM), 6-lanes divided fenced motorway on BOT basis to the ECNEC. Total cost of the project is

Rs 308,194.0 million and NHA will execute the project.

The project envisages construction of 306-kilometer long, 06-lane wide, access controlled Hyderabad–Sukkur-Motorway.

The motorway is proposed as a high-speed toll road facility for efficient and safe transportation, which will start from Hyderabad (end of Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway M-9) and terminates at Naro Canal (Start of Sukkur – Multan Motorway-M-5).

The project alignment passes through Jamshoro, Tando Adam, Hala, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Moro, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Mehrabpur, Rasoolpur, Larakana, Khairpur and Sukkur.

The scope of work includes, construction of 1-main bridge over River Indus, 15-Interchanges, 6-flyovers, 19- overpass bridges, 76-Canal bridges, 154-subways, 137-Cattle Creeps and drainage structure.

The objective of the project is to promote the smooth flow of traffic on Karachi ~ Lahore Motorway (KLM) section i.e. from Hyderabad to Sukkur. After construction with advanced facilities, proposed motorway facility will provide an efficient intelligent corridor for domestic as well as International traffic, thereby contribute to strengthening and balancing economic development in Pakistan.

The forum also recommended Construction of Northern Section of Ring Road project from Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh in KP to the ECNEC. Total cost of the project is Rs 14,703.892 million fully funded by Govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and it will be complete in 3 years.

The project envisages construction of 6 lane Northern Section of Peshawar Ring Road from Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh Road having total length of 8.7 Km. The scope of work includes construction of 3 lanes dual carriageway, intersection, flyover, bridges, culverts, underpasses, retaining walls and shifting of utilities.

The project aimed to address the traffic problem faced in Peshawar especially, on Warsak Road, G.T Road, Khyber Road and Jamrud Road and intersections located on these Roads.

The objective of the project is to provide a bypass to the traffic plying between the Northern areas and Afghanistan and that plying between the city and outskirts located on Northern side of G.T Road – Jamrud Road N-5) and Hayatabad Town, Khyber Agency and Regi Model Town, Askari-6, DHA etc. It will provide an alternate route to the city traffic, open new areas of development so as to put the city growth in a radial pattern rather than in linear direction along

G.T – Jamrud Road (N-5). It will also reduce environmental pollution.

The forum recommended restoration & revamping of two projects of Gujjar and Orangi Nullahs in Karachi to ECNEC with revised cost of Rs 14,956.46 million and

Rs 15,083.18 million respectively. Chairman NDMA responded to the observations of the CDWP.