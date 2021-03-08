ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Monday six development projects at a total estimated cost of Rs. 52 billion.

The meeting of CDWP was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan and was attended by Secretary Planning Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting.

The CDWP approved a project related to transport and communications “Construction of Black Top Road from Duki to Chamalang (105 km) with Link Road (55 Km)” worth Rs6.519 billion.

The project envisages construction of 2 lane 7.3m wide and 105km long single carriageway from Duki to Chamalang with 2 meter shoulders on each side.

The main road passes through Nana Sahib, Gumbaz, and Shah Wali Landi Mirkhan and terminates at Chamalang coal mines.

The meeting also approved another project titled “Widening, improvement and reconstruction of road from Khani Cross to Ziarat (70 km) and Ziarat to Sanjani (64 km)” worth Rs9.752 billion.

The CDWP also approved projects presented by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) namely “Restoration & Revamping of Mehmodabad Nullah and its Tributaries” worth Rs8.657 billion, “Restoration & Revamping of Gujar Nullah” worth

Rs9.982 billion, “Restoration & Revamping of Orangi Nullah” worth Rs9.056 billion, and the last project titled “Restoration & revamping of Lyari & Malir Rivers with Associated Tributaries” worth Rs8.0036 billion.