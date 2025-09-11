CDWP approves 3 development projects, recommends four to ECNEC

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives/Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) that approved three development projects and recommended four to ECNEC for further consideration and approval.

The meeting was attended by Awais Manzur Sumra, Secretary Planning, along with VC PIDE, Chief Economist, other members of the Planning Commission, Federal Secretaries, heads of Provincial Planning & Development (P&D) boards/ departments, and senior representatives from relevant Federal Ministries and Provincial Governments, a news release said.

The forum approved a revised project namely “Action to Strengthen performance for inclusive and responsive Education Program (TA Component)” at a cost of 1383.48 million.

While discussing the project “Action to Strengthen Performance for Inclusive and Responsive Education Program”, the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission (DCPC) Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for transparency with the directions that all project details be published on official websites and public feedback be sought regarding the program’s design implementation and outcomes.

He also stressed upon the importance of measurable results and deliverables and directed Ministry of Education to present tangible outcomes of the results after three years of the program.

Additionally, the minister asked the Ministry to submit a comprehensive report on all foreign-funded education projects from the last ten years, including their results, highlighting concerns over lack of visible impact despite significant borrowing.

The DCPC further directed that special focus be given to Balochistan where education indicators remain critically low and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) should be developed as a model of reform in education sector.

He urged that project funds utilized on consultancy must demonstrate implementation.

The CDWP referred a project namely “Establishment of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research, Lahore” worth Rs. 74,920.140 million to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed through Provincial ADP.

The Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research (NSICTR) would be developed in Lahore in two phases, offering state-of-the-art facilities for cancer diagnosis, treatment, and research.

Phase-I includes a 280-bed tertiary care hospital, a specialized Cancer Care Clinic, a Hospice and Palliative Care facility, a Bone Marrow Transplant Center, accommodation for international consultants, and essential support infrastructure.

The Phase-II would expand services with an additional 300-bed hospital block and a multi-level parking plaza.

It also approved a project namely “Establishment of National Center for Brand Development (Revised) with the revised cost of Rs 1850 million, aimed at developing national brand and assisting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in brand development.

A revised Project related to Energy sector namely “Harpo Hydropower Project (34.5 MW)” was referred to the ECNEC with the revised cost of Rs. 34,340.185 million.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed displeasure over the slow progress since 2014 and non-utilization of foreign grant/soft loan for the strategic project.

On the other, people of Gilgit Baltistan are facing electricity crises in the area.

Economic Affairs Division (EAD) confirmed availability of foreign funding for the project, the Ministry of Water Resources WAPDA were directed to ensure financing from own resources within approved timelines without any further delay.

The DCPC Ahsan Iqbal directed the EAD to negotiate new foreign loan agreements only if the Ministry of Finance guarantees the availability of adequate rupee cover in the PSDP.

Two projects related to Transport & Communications namely “Construction of 8-Lane Overhead Bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing Shahdara (N-5)” with the revised cost of Rs. 4,673.137 million were approved in the meeting.

Another revised project in the meeting namely “Land Acquisition, Affected Properties Compensation and Relocation of Utilities for Construction of 959 Km Karachi – Lahore Motorway (KLM) (excluding 136 km of M-9 and 57 km of M-4 Completed” worth Rs. 68,739.930 million was referred to the ECNEC for further consideration.

A project namely “Balochistan Water Resources Development Sector Project (BWRDSP) for Zhob and Mula River Basin (Revised)” was referred to ECNEC with the revised cost of Rs. 49,901.411 million.

The forum also accorded concept clearance for exploring international financing for five Concept Clearance proposals including three agriculture related financing proposals from Government of Balochistan and issuance of Panda Bond by Ministry of Finance.