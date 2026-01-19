CDNS realized Rs725bn savings inflows by Jan 16th in FY 2025-26

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has collected Rs725 billion in savings inflows from July 1st to January 16th of the current fiscal year 2025-26, achieving over half of its annual target and reflecting steady progress in promoting a savings culture in the country.

According to officials, the CDNS has set an overall savings inflows target of Rs1.3 trillion for FY 2025-26. The inflows recorded so far indicate encouraging public participation in national savings schemes during the first half of the fiscal year.

Similarly, the CDNS has fixed a target of Rs50 billion for investments in Islamic savings instruments during the current fiscal year to support the growth of the Islamic economy, a senior CDNS official told APP.

Sharing details of previous performance, the official said National Savings had set an annual target of Rs1.65 trillion for FY 2024-25, alongside a Rs170 billion target for Islamic finance investments, both aimed at strengthening the savings culture and expanding Shariah-compliant financial options.

Replying to a question, he said the CDNS realized Rs1.742 trillion in fresh bonds during FY 2023-24, surpassing 100 percent of the annual target. National Savings had set a target of Rs1.7 trillion for that year, and exceeding it was an encouraging sign of public confidence.

The CDNS had also achieved its target of Rs1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in FY 2022-23, which was Rs200 billion higher than the Rs1.3 trillion target set for FY 2021-22. The savings target for FY 2021-22 was later reviewed upward to Rs1.4 trillion in view of market trends and the objective of further improving the national savings culture.

The official said institutional reforms were under way in the CDNS, with new initiatives, innovations and policy measures being introduced to enhance efficiency and expand outreach across the country.