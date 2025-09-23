CCP, IIUI hold session on competition law in the digital era

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), in collaboration with the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Tuesday organized a session on “Competition Law in the Context of Changing Economic and Digital Landscape”.

The session was part of CCP’s ongoing advocacy and outreach efforts to raise awareness among students, researchers, and academia about the significance of competition law and its role in ensuring fair markets, consumer welfare, and economic growth, said a news release

Representing the CCP, Salman Amin, Member CCP, led the delegation, accompanied by Marryum Pervaiz, Secretary to the Commission/HOD Advocacy; Maliha Qudus, Deputy HOD Cartels & Trade Abuse and Noman Ahmed, Assistant Director Mergers & Acquisitions.

From IIUI, the session was graced by Dr. Zia ul Haq, Director General IRI and Dean, and Dr. H Ghufran Ahmad, Director Students Affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, the CCP officials highlighted the evolving challenges of regulating markets in the digital economy, including e-commerce, fintech, and online platforms.

They emphasized how competition law plays a vital role in preventing cartels, monopolistic practices, and deceptive marketing, while also ensuring that innovation and investment are not stifled.

Salman Amin underscored that the commission is working to create a level playing field for businesses in Pakistan, adding that awareness among young scholars and future professionals is key to fostering a culture of compliance with competition law.

The faculty members of IIUI appreciated CCP’s outreach initiative and stressed the importance of linking legal education with practical regulatory challenges.

They expressed the university’s commitment to further collaborations with the commission in research, capacity building, and knowledge-sharing activities.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where students engaged the CCP delegation on issues related mergers, digital platforms, cartels, and consumer protection.