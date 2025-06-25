CCP, IHCBA organize training session on competition law

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), in collaboration with the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and the Directorate of Legal Education, organized a workshop on Competition Law to enhance legal professionals’ understanding of market regulation and fair competition.

The session was led by Ahmed Nawaz Saeed, Member CCP, along with senior officials of the Commission.

It provided an opportunity for legal practitioners to engage directly with CCP representatives and deepen their knowledge of the key principles and enforcement mechanisms under Pakistan’s Competition Law.

Comprehensive presentations were delivered by Ahmed Qadir and Noman Laiq, Directors General at CCP; Salman Zafar, Senior Director; and Marryum Pervaiz, Director Merger and Accusations.

The speakers covered core areas of Competition Law, including prohibited agreements, abuse of dominant position, deceptive marketing practices, mergers and acquisitions, and the criteria for granting exemptions under the law.

Participants showed keen interest throughout the session, which concluded with an interactive Q&A segment, fostering constructive dialogue on regulatory challenges and enforcement issues.

Syed Wajid Ali Shah Gilani, President IHCBA, Iftikhar Bajwa, Vice President IHCBA, and Usama Malik, Director of the Directorate of Legal Education, expressed their appreciation to the CCP for conducting the session.

They described it as a crucial step in strengthening lawyers’ understanding of Pakistan’s evolving economic and legal landscape.

The IHCBA requested the Directorate of Legal Education and the CCP to hold these events at regular intervals as familiarity and compliance with Competition Law serves a useful need in Pakistan’s economy.