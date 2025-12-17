CCP grants private schools additional time to ensure due process

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has received requests from major private school systems seeking additional time to submit their replies to the show-cause notices.

The proceedings relate to alleged violations of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010 concerning abuse of dominant position, requiring parents to purchase branded uniforms, stationery, and other mandatory supplies exclusively from designated vendors.

After considering these requests, and to ensure due process and a fair, transparent opportunity of hearing for all parties, the Commission has granted an extension of time until 30 December 2025 for submission of responses.

Some school systems have already submitted their written replies, said a press release.

The school systems issued show-cause notices include Beaconhouse School System, The City School, Headstart, Lahore Grammar School (LGS), Froebel’s, Roots International, Roots Millennium, KIPS, Allied Schools, Super Nova, Dar-e-Arqam, STEP School, Westminster International, United Charter School, and The Smart School, among others.

Upon receipt of replies, the CCP will fix hearings at which the concerned schools or their authorized counsel will be given an opportunity to present their case in accordance with the law.

CCP Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu reiterated that the education sector is a vital public interest sector with a direct impact on millions of households.

He affirmed that the Commission remains committed to ensuring fair competition, safeguarding consumer welfare, and conducting proceedings in a transparent, impartial, and lawful manner.