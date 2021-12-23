CCoE reviews recommendations to enhance domestic LPG production

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) Thursday asked the petroleum division to review the recommendations for enhancing domestic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and forward a summary in this regard to the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC).

The CCoE was held here under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The committee considered the report on the issue of enhancement of domestic LPG production. Deputy Chairman Planning Commission presented the recommendations on the way forward for maximizing affordable gas supply to the residential consumers.

The committee underscored the need for addressing both the short-term and longer-term gas sector issues. Petroleum Division was asked to review the recommendations and move a summary to ECC for a decision.

The CCoE also considered the report compiled by the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission on the establishment of vehicle-based Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminals

The committee was informed of significant investor interest in the sector and the need for LNG import in the country. Port Authorities and OGRA are to process the applications as per LNG Policy 2011.

The committee asked for activation of the Task Force, envisaged in the LNG Policy, to act as a facilitator for the timely completion of the terminal projects.

The Task Force and relevant Ministries were asked to review the recommendations and present a concrete way forward and any decisions required by the Government.



The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance, Minister for Energy, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Minister for Interior, Advisor to PM on Commerce & Industries, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, chairman OGRA, Chairman NEPRA, representatives of regulatory authorities and senior officials of Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting.