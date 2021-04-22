ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) on Thursday approved the summaries presented by the Power Division of the National Electricity Plan 2021 and Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP).

The committee, which met here under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, recommended both the plans for presentation to the Federal Cabinet.

The Ministry of Energy was advised to include the opinion of the Law Division on certain observations raised by the participants during the meeting.

Asad Umar said the policy and the plans would provide the basis for a sustainable competitive electricity market in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Advisor on Commerce, SAPM on Power, Petroleum & Revenue. Representatives of regulatory authorities and officials of the provincial governments also participated in the meeting.