Cars’ sale, production surge 45.53%, 52.31% in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):The sale and production of cars in the country increased by 45.53 percent and 52.31 percent, respectively, during the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2025–26 compared to the same period last year, demonstrating a revival in economic activity and growing consumer confidence in the automobile market.

During July–February (2025-26), as many as 97,900 cars were sold as against 67,267 units during the corresponding months of last year, while production rose to 104,652 units from 68,708 units, according to official data of the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) available with APP.

Analysts attributed the significant growth in automobile sales and production to the government’s prudent economic policies, improved macroeconomic indicators, easing inflationary pressures and relatively stable exchange rates, which helped restore consumer purchasing power and boost demand for vehicles.

Among different models, the sale of Honda cars increased by 49.91 percent, rising from 10,265 units last year to 15,389 units during the period under review.

Similarly, the combined sale of Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris grew by 75.70 percent to reach 23,900 units compared to 13,602 units sold during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The sale of Suzuki Swift also recorded a substantial growth of 99.33 percent, increasing from 5,295 units to 10,555 units. Hyundai Elantra sales also climbed to 1,743 units from 965 units, indicating a rising consumer preference for mid-sized sedans in the local market.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Cultus sales rose to 3,423 units from 1,887 units during the corresponding months of last year. Suzuki Alto remained the top-selling model in the country, with sales increasing to 36,694 units compared to 28,194 units in the same period last year, reflecting strong demand in the small car segment.

The sale of Suzuki Every also witnessed a sharp increase of 250.03 percent, rising from 1,577 units to 5,520 units during the months under review, largely driven by higher demand in the light commercial and small transport segments.

Meanwhile, the country’s transition towards cleaner transportation also gained momentum as 210 units of the newly launched Dewan Honri-VE electric vehicle were sold during July–February of the current fiscal year.

On the production side, Honda cars’ output increased by 57.77 percent from 10,065 units to 15,880 units during the eight-month period.

Similarly, the production of Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris also grew by 76.85 percent, increasing from 13,839 units to 24,475 units during the period under review.

Suzuki Swift production also rose significantly by 96.46 percent, increasing from 5,438 units to 10,684 units, while Hyundai Elantra production increased to 2,142 units from 1,135 units.

The production of Suzuki Cultus also climbed to 3,125 units from 1,880 units, whereas Suzuki Alto production rose to 43,798 units compared to 28,334 units during the same period last year.

Suzuki Every production also posted an increase of 6.37 percent, rising from 3,671 units to 3,905 units during the eight-month period.

Meanwhile, as many as 208 units of the newly launched Dewan Honri-VE electric vehicle were produced during July–February (2025-26), reflecting the gradual entry of electric mobility into Pakistan’s automobile sector.

Industry experts believe that continued policy consistency, improved financing facilities and stable economic conditions would further support growth in the automobile industry in the coming months, helping strengthen the country’s manufacturing sector and generate employment opportunities.