Cambodian Minister seeks deeper economic engagements with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has highlighted Pakistan’s evolving export landscape, citing consistent growth in pharmaceuticals, strong performance in information and communication technology (ICT), and rising value addition in the food sector.

He said that Pakistan, which had limited presence in value-added food exports a decade ago, is now witnessing significant progress across the entire food value chain.

The Minister also pointed to new and expanding export lines, including engineering goods, home and electrical appliances, water bikes, tractors, cosmetics, and perfumes, as clear evidence of Pakistan’s growing industrial diversification and export maturity.

He was addressing a networking lunch ceremony held in honour of Ms. Cham Nimul, Minister of Commerce, Kingdom of Cambodia, and her delegation, hosted by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday.

Jam Kamal Khan stated that Pakistan’s favourable climate, availability of raw materials, skilled workforce, vibrant life sciences sector, capable financial institutions, English-language proficiency, and predictable judicial framework together provide a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth.

Referring to the macroeconomic outlook, the Commerce Minister said that Pakistan has moved from economic turmoil toward stability and is now well-positioned for growth.

While acknowledging challenges related to taxation, cost of production, and ease of doing business, he noted that these issues are receiving top priority under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He expressed confidence that ongoing reforms would create space for sustained economic growth in the coming months.

Speaking on the occasion, Cambodian Minister of Commerce Ms. Cham Nimul emphasized the importance of stronger business-to-business (B2B) engagement, while welcoming greater participation of Pakistani companies in Cambodia and the wider ASEAN region.

She highlighted broader opportunities for collaboration, joint ventures, and mutual investment, noting that 166 Pakistani companies are already registered in Cambodia.

She said the core objective of her visit was to explore trade and investment opportunities through structured B2B linkages, adding that efforts are underway to establish a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Cambodia.

Such an agreement, she said, would help translate strong trade potential into actionable outcomes, ensure faster market access, streamline clearance procedures, and provide a viable pathway for Pakistani investment, particularly in support of Cambodia’s healthcare needs and regional competitiveness.

Inviting Pakistani entrepreneurs to invest in Cambodia, Ms. Cham Nimul highlighted the country’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs), which offer incentives including tax holidays, import duty exemptions, and streamlined administrative services under the Council for the Development of Cambodia.

She also expressed keen interest in footwear, surgical instruments, and pharmaceutical sectors, where Pakistan has developed internationally recognized capabilities, export-ready manufacturing bases, and compliance with global quality standards.

Earlier, in his welcome address, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that there exists significant untapped potential to further expand bilateral trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Cambodia.

He noted that Pakistan offers strong competitive advantages in several value-added sectors, and that enhanced interaction between the business communities of both countries could pave the way for mutually beneficial partnerships, supply-chain integration, and long-term commercial cooperation.

He expressed the hope that the interaction would serve as a catalyst for stronger Pakistan–Cambodia economic ties and open new avenues of cooperation for the respective business communities.