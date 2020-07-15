PSX loses 66 points to close at 36,679 points

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 36,679.03 points as compared to 36,745.22 points on the last working day, with negative change of 66.19 points (0.18%).

A total 328,394,401 shares were traded compared to the trade 466,251,316 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs14.155 billion as compared to Rs18.258 billion during last trading day.

As many as 386 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 147 recorded gain and 216 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 33,169,000 shares and price per share of Rs30.55, Pak Elektron with a volume of 27,109,000 with price per share of Rs30.44 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 21,793,000 and price per share of Rs12.86.

Bata (Pak) recorded maximum increase of Rs86.82 per share, closing at Rs1426.69 Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs56.91 per share, closing at Rs1597.91.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs9400, whereas prices of Premier Suger shares decreased by Rs40.58 per share closing at Rs500.54.