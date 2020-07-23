Fish exports increase 10% in June 2020

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):The exports of fish and fish preparations during the month of June 2020 increased by 9.98 percent as compared to the exports of same month of last year.

The fish exports during June 2020 were recorded at $33.234 million in June 2020 against the exports of $32.136 million in June 2019, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the fish exports from the county during June 2020 increased by 10.13 percent to 16,953 metric tons when compared to the exports of 15,394 metric tons in June 2019.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the fish exports from the country increased by 17.08 percent in June when compared to the exports of $28.386 million in May 2020.

During the fiscal year 2019-20, the overall exports of fish and fish preparations from the country declined by 7.32 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The fish exports from the country were recorded at $406.617 million during the FY2019-20 against the exports of $438.709 million during FY2018-19, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the fish exports declined by 12.09 percent by going down from the exports of 196,460 metric tones in FY2019 to 172,704 metric tons during FY20, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s overall merchandise trade deficit witnessed significant reduction during the fiscal year 2019-20 and declined by 27.11% as compared to the previous year.

The country’s deficit during July-June (2019-20) stood at $23.183 billion against the deficit of $31.805 billion during July-June (2018-19).

During the period under review country’s exports registered about 6.84% decrease, by going down from $22.958 billion last year to $21.387 billion during the current year whereas the imports declined from $54.763 billion to $44.570 billion, showing sharp decline of 18.61%.