FBR rebuts news about FBR reforms’ meeting

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday strongly rebutted a news story, appearing in a section of press, about a meeting of FBR officers with the Prime Minister on Reforms.

The board, in a statement issued here, clarified that no such meeting with the Prime Minister has taken place and termed the news story as baseless and false.

The board further clarified that a consultative meeting of FBR officers has actually been held with the concerned officers of PM office on the proposed FBR Reforms.

It further clarified that the officers of FBR have not refused to accept proposed reform structure of FBR, as indicated in the news story, rather consultative meetings were being held regularly to bring further improvement in the reform structure of FBR.

The meeting with the officers of PM Office was a part of that consultative process, the statement added.