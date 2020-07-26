E-commerce platform ‘Dazaran’ to provide online service for Eid ul Azha

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):The local Chinese digital company through its E-commerce platform ‘Dazaran’ will provide online service for Eid -ul -Azha including all facilities for the people of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Eid ul Azha online digital platform was innovative idea to promote digital online sale and purchase culture of all big and small cattles and also offered all related service for the people in all three days of the holy festival, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chinese online Services Company Dazaran and Timesaco, Donald Li told APP here on Sunday.

The CEO informed that for all this, the operation mechanism during Eid days had also been finalized and the company had obtained the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the local administration.

Donald said that Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat issued NOC to Dazaran foods to support the services in the twin cities.

“We are starting new trends of E- commerce business to promote buying and selling of cattles through digital apps and also provide all major services including slaughtering houses to people during the Eid ul-Azha festival starting from August 1 of this year,” he said.

The Project Director of Digital online E-commerce platform, Qurat ul Ain Zaidi while expressing her views regarding the online service during Eid days said that “Qurbani Online” services was offering two categories of different packages for customers to avail the online facilities to purchase Goat, dheep cows , camels and buffalo at affordable prices.

She said that , in this COVID -19 situation customers and buyers were not able to rush to ‘Mandi’ for purchasing of cattles, consequently in this challenging situation, Dazaran had provided digital facility for every citizen from the twin cities to avail the chance of online buying and selling of cattles.

She said “We will offer these facilities for people even all three days of Eid -ul –Azha , customers can reserve their orders for butchers too on variable rates in all three days of Qurbani rituals.”

Qurat said that in all three days of Eid, butchers would be available at Rs 5000 and onword for second and third day on the price of Rs 4000, the slaughter service of small cattles including goat and sheep would be provided by Dazaran.

She added that the service for big cattles, the customers could avail butchers for cows and camels in changed prices

Rs 18, 000 to Rs 20,000 for each animal.

She informed that that there were some simple terms and conditions to purchase animals for Eid ul Azha, according to that buyer had to pay 75% amount after ordering its product and the rest of the 25% amount would pay on the time of delivery.

She said that the consumers could use Jazz Cash and Bank accounts to transfer the money.