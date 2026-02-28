Business community supports operation Ghazab Lil Haq: NKATI chief

KARACHI, Feb 28 (APP): President of the North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), Faisal Moiz Khan, has declared full support for Pakistan’s “Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq,” launched in response to what he described as aggression by the Afghan Taliban regime along the Pak-Afghan border.

In a statement, Faisal Moiz Khan said the entire business community stands shoulder to shoulder with the country’s armed forces in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He warned that any act of aggression would be met with a decisive response, asserting that Pakistan’s sovereignty is non-negotiable.

“The enemies of Pakistan must understand that any misadventure will be answered with full force,” he said.

Referring to what he termed “Indian-backed proxy elements,” he maintained that hostile forces operating under foreign influence had failed in their objectives due to the vigilance and operational readiness of Pakistan’s military.

Reiterating the business community’s commitment to national defence, he said economic stakeholders across the country remain united on matters of sovereignty and security.