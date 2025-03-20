Business Community must show commitment to drive economic progress: Nasir Qureshi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has emphasized that the business community, being the backbone of the national economy, remains steadfast in its commitment to driving economic progress despite prevailing challenges.

Speaking to visiting business leaders at the Chamber House on Thursday, Qureshi acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister , Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in promoting economic development and prosperity, said a press release issued here.

However, he pointed out that bureaucratic hurdles are significantly hampering business growth and obstructing the ease of doing business.

He stressed that sustainable long-term policies’ consistency and political stability are equally crucial for fostering economic growth and boosting exports.

Qureshi urged the government to adopt practical measures that would facilitate businesses, enhance the country’s trade competitiveness, and ensure long-term economic stability.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Qureshi asserted that engaging business community leaders in decision-making processes related to trade and commerce is essential for achieving sustainable industrial and trade growth.

He reaffirmed that the ICCI is committed to playing an active advocacy role, working with stakeholders to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and contribute effectively to the nation’s economic progress.