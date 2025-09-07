Business community must embrace eco-friendly practices

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi has emphasized that Pakistan must urgently transition towards a green economy to ensure sustainable growth, attract green investments, and protect future generations from the adverse impacts of climate change.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he said that Pakistan is among the top climate-vulnerable countries in the world, facing frequent floods, heatwaves, and water shortages, which pose a serious threat to its economy and communities.

In this context, he urged the government to formulate a comprehensive green industrial policy, incentive businesses to adopt renewable energy, and support industries shifting to environment-friendly production methods.

Qureshi stressed that industries should be encouraged to embrace solar, wind, and bio-energy solutions, along with introducing waste management and recycling practices to reduce their carbon footprint.

He further highlighted that green transformation is not only an environmental need but also a huge economic opportunity, as international buyers are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly supply chains.

He said ICCI is ready to work with the government, development partners, and the private sector to promote green financing, green entrepreneurship, and awareness campaigns that would help businesses adapt to modern sustainability standards.

He urged the State Bank of Pakistan to introduce special green financing products for SMEs and industries.

The ICCI President called upon all stakeholders to act collectively, stating that adopting a green economy is no longer optional but a necessity for Pakistan’s survival and global competitiveness.