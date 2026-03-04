Business community calls for immediate diplomatic solution of Iran–Israel conflict: Usman Shaukat

RAWALPINDI, Mar 04 (APP): Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Usman Shaukat has expressed grave concern over the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, urging the Government of Pakistan to immediately utilize diplomatic channels to help de-escalate tensions and restore peace in the region.

“The business community strongly urges immediate diplomatic efforts to restore stability. Prolonged conflict will have devastating consequences not only for the region but also for Pakistan’s trade, economy, and overseas workforce,” he said.

In a statement issued here on behalf of the business community, the RCCI President said that the ongoing war has created widespread uncertainty in global markets. International oil prices have surged sharply, increase in logistic cost, posing a serious threat of high inflation for Pakistan’s already fragile economy.

He warned that continued hostilities in the Middle East would severely hamper Pakistan’s trade with the region. Both exports and critical imports have been disrupted due to the cancellation of flights and suspension of shipping operations.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains Pakistan’s second-largest trading partner, while the country relies heavily on oil imports from the Middle East and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar.

Usman Shaukat further highlighted concerns regarding the Strait of Hormuz, recalling earlier warnings by Iran that its closure in the event of war could disrupt global oil supplies. Such a development would not only destabilize oil-producing economies but also severely impact energy-importing countries like Pakistan.

The RCCI President also expressed serious concern for overseas Pakistanis working in the Middle East, numbering in the millions. Hundreds of thousands are reportedly stranded due to suspended flights, while many Pakistanis currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah require urgent arrangements for safe return. The uncertainty has created anxiety among workers whose remittances are a backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

The business community is in shock, as exports to the Middle East are likely to remain suspended until the conflict subsides. Pakistan’s export sector is already facing stagnation despite the government’s ambitious plan to boost exports to USD60 billion within three years. The current regional war not only jeopardizes this target but also threatens to significantly undermine overall export performance.

Usman Shaukat emphasized that peace and stability in the Middle East are crucial for Pakistan’s economic survival and growth. He called upon the international community to intervene urgently and pursue dialogue, restraint, and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation.