ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Advisor to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad on Thursday said that the government would present the federal budget 2025-26 on June 10, 2025.

According to the official X handle, “As communicated earlier, the upcoming Federal Budget FY26 is on schedule to be announced on June 10, 2025. Similarly, the upcoming Pakistan Economic Survey FY25 is scheduled to be announced on June 9, 2025”.