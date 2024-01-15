Bosnian President with business delegation to visit Pakistan: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Pakistan Emin Cohodarevic on Monday said the Bosnian president leading a business delegation would visit Pakistan during the current year to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The Bosnian president, he said, gave special importance to Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan for close relations as the three countries always kept their doors open for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He said was addressing the business community during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), according to an ICCI news release.

The ambassador said Bosnia and Herzegovina would organize Sarajevo Business Forum from May 21-23, 2024. The representatives of the Government of Pakistan would also be invited to the forum, he added.

He said that the ICCI should form a high-level business delegation to participate in the forum to exchange ideas, make connections, and realize business opportunities.

He said that Bosnia had signed a Free Trade Agreement with the European Free Trade Association and was also trying to get membership in the European Union, “therefore, close relations of Pakistan with Bosnia will provide it better market access to these countries”.

He said that Pakistanis having US, EU, or Shenzhen visas could visit Bosnia without applying for a visa.

He assured that he would work hard to improve bilateral trade and economic ties between Bosnia and Pakistan as both countries had good scope to cooperate in economic, cultural, science, education, and many other sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan and Bosnia were enjoying good bonds of friendship, which should be transformed into growing business relations.

He said that both countries had good potential to enhance cooperation in many fields, including agriculture, textiles, automotive parts, hydropower, mines and minerals, and urged that both should encourage regular exchange of business delegations to transform the potential into reality.

He assured that the ICCI would try to form a business delegation to participate in the Sarajevo Business Forum.

Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rizwana Asif stressed the need to promote connectivity between the women entrepreneurs of Pakistan and Bosnia for which they have great potential.