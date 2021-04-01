BOI rejects Japanese citizen’s baseless claims on social media

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP): The Board of Investment (BOI) on Thursday has rejected the baseless claims and propaganda of Rana Abid Hussain on social media, calling it ridiculous.

A Japanese citizen of Pakistani origin has started a baseless and fabricated campaign on social media against Pakistan’s institutions and embassies in the last few days, said a press release issued by BOI here.

It has nothing to do with reality and these things are based on the personal thoughts of Rana Abid Hussain.

BOI is not in any way connected or concerned with Rana Abid Hussain’s post at any social media forum, Facebook regarding his affiliation with the Board of Investment, Islamabad.

The views expressed through the particular post are in his individual capacity and are not those of the BOI or any of its employees.