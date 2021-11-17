BOI organize, ‘E-KACHEHRY’ for Business Fraternity

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):The Board of Investment (BOI) on Wednesday organized ‘E-KACHEHRY for Business Fraternity’ to establish a connection between BOI officials and the business community.

According to a press release, after successfully conducting the first E-Kachehry in August, the Board of Investment (BOI) held its second E-Kachehry.

Secretary Board of Investment (BOI), Ms. Fareena Mazhar conducted an E-kachehry here in BOI head office Islamabad.

A large number of investors and members of the business fraternity reached out to the Board of Investment with their queries.

They appreciated the BOI team for timely resolution of complaints and facilitating investors in every possible way.

Investors and consultants came forward with a wide range of queries including setting up of branch offices, investment in SEZs, acquiring business visas, investment in priority sectors etc.

Secretary and BOI Officers promptly addressed the majority of queries raised during the session.

As for issues pertaining to other departments, Ms. Fareena assured of their immediate communication to the concerned and devising a follow up mechanism for efficient resolution.

The session continued for two hours and was a successful feat in regards to public outreach.

Speaking to the relevant audiences via zoom and telephone, Ms. Fareena encouraged investors to share their project proposals and observations with the Board of Investment (BOI) for further coordination on matters of importance.

Several other officers of BOI were also part of the Kachehry including Additional Secretary Mukarram Jah Ansari, Additional Secretary Khashi-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary Riffat Pervez and Director General Suriya Jamal.

Regional BOI offices participated in the session virtually.

The activity was aimed at strengthening public trust and developing a linkage between Government’s machinery and investors.

Ms. Fareena underscored the importance of this outreach initiative and stated that E-Kachehry will become a permanent feature of BOI in due course of time.