BOI, JETRO sign MOU to enhance business, investment ties: Salik

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Federal Minister for Board of Investment and Special Initiatives Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Friday said that the MoU between the Board of Investment (BOI) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) would realize the joint vision of enhancing investment cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed these views while addressing the Pakistan – Japan Trade and Investment Seminar jointly organized by the BOI and the JETRO.

The seminar, which hosted an audience of more than 300 business and government dignitaries, was held in the honor of a Japanese delegation led by Parliamentary Vice Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.

The delegation was here to attend the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Japan Government Business Joint Dialogue (PJGBJD).

The seminar arranged sectoral business to business and plenary sessions which provided prominent Japanese companies a suitable platform to hold detailed interactions with their Pakistani counterparts.

Salik congratulated the Japan government, the Japanese ambassador, the Embassy of Pakistan in Japan, Pakistan-Japan Business Forum, JETRO on completion of seventy years of excellence in diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries.

He encouraged the Japanese businesspeople to invest in Pakistan’s potential investment sectors, such as Information Technology, agriculture and food processing, logistics, mines and minerals, steel mills, construction, housing and tourism.

Kazuya Nakajo, Executive Vice President of JETRO, Satomi Ryuji, Japanese Parliamentary Vice Minister and Teruo Asada, Chairman of Japan-Pakistan Business Cooperation Committee, shared their views regarding their experience of doing business in Pakistan and their future plans.

Secretary BOI Asad Rehman Gilani welcomed the 15-member delegation and stated that the Government of Pakistan attached great importance to its friendly relations with Japan and was desirous to further strengthen the bilateral relations on the economic front.

The BOI being the premier investment promotion and facilitation agency of Pakistan, had been appointed as the focal body for the Japanese investors, he said.

He appreciated the contributions of all the Japanese companies working in Pakistan for the economic development of the country, especially Honda, Toyota, Suzuki Motors, Nutrico Morinaga, NEC Corporation and many others.

Japanese businesses had recently made significant investments in Pakistan’s automobile, steel, chemicals, food and other sectors. However, he informed that there was still room to further expand in the auto sector, renewable energy, electronics, food processing, and engineering sectors.

He praised the unwavering support of the government and the people of Japan for providing emergency assistance of USD 7 million.

Jamil Ahmad Qureshi, Director General of Investment Promotion, BOI, delivered a detailed presentation on investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The Japanese delegation expressed their satisfaction on the support provided by the Government of Pakistan.