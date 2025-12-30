BOI, in collaboration with CMG, organize seminar on Sino-Pak economic Partnership

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): The Board of Investment (BOI), in collaboration with China Media Group (CMG), organized a seminar titled “Driving Innovation, Sharing Prosperity – A New Vision for China–Pakistan Economic Partnership” at the Board of Investment, Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, attended the event as the Chief Guest.

The event was aimed at strengthening Pakistan–China economic cooperation with particular focus on innovation, investment, people-centred development and future policy coordination between the two countries, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

In his welcome remarks, Tasawar Zaman, Director China Media Group, warmly welcomed all participants and expressed gratitude to the Board of Investment for its coordination in organizing the seminar.

He stated that seminars of this nature are essential for strengthening Pakistan–China relations and developing new avenues of cooperation.

He reiterated that CPEC is a true game changer for Pakistan and that Pakistan–China relations span decades and continue to deepen with time.

Addressing the seminar, Ms Nabila Jaffer, Head of China Program IRS, said that China’s development story is a major learning experience for Pakistan.

She noted that China has achieved remarkable development and wishes to share its experience with friendly countries such as Pakistan.

She emphasized that technology, innovation and a knowledge-based economy are the need of the hour and highlighted that the focus of development must remain people-centred governance and human development.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Noor Fatima stressed the importance of enhancing investor confidence and ensuring predictability in economic policies.

She appreciated efforts of BOI and SIFC in enhancing Pakistan’s economic interests and investment promotion. She said that institutional continuity and stability send a strong signal to domestic and foreign investors.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Mr. Sardar Tahir Mehmood, appreciated the role of BOI under the leadership of Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh. He highlighted ICCI’s role in B2B facilitation, joint ventures, youth engagement, startups and entrepreneurship. He reaffirmed that ICCI stands ready to collaborate closely with BOI to further strengthen Pakistan–China trade and investment relations.

Executive Director General BOI, Dr Erfa Iqbal, informed participants that BOI is actively pursuing the outcomes of the September Business Conference in China, which witnessed the largest-ever B2B engagements with more than 400 private-sector participants, resulting in 167 joint ventures and MoUs.

She stated that, for the first time, BOI is vigorously following up on these commitments. She also highlighted the inauguration of the BOI Business Facilitation Center (BFC), recent regulatory reforms, implementation of the Asaan Karobar Act and the ongoing work related to Special Economic Zones.

In his address as Chief Guest, Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said that he had been trading with China for many years and had observed first-hand China’s remarkable journey of development.

He said China focused strongly on human development and that the ideas of renowned Pakistani economist Dr Mahbub ul Haq had guided development thinking in many countries. He added that Pakistan has historically played an important role in its relations with China, including at critical moments in international diplomacy.

He noted that China is one of the largest exporters in the world and Pakistan can learn a great deal from China’s development experience.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fully focused on enhancing investment in Pakistan, particularly from China.

He stated that BOI is actively pursuing initiatives such as the Business Facilitation Center, the Asaan Karobar Act and comprehensive regulatory reforms.

He mentioned that Special Economic Zones offer attractive incentives, including zero tax for up to ten years till 2035 and exemption from import duty on machinery.

He reaffirmed that BOI remains fully committed to facilitating investors, deepening Pakistan–China economic cooperation and accelerating economic growth in Pakistan.