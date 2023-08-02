BOC new branch to further strengthen Pak-China financial ties

BEIJING, Aug 2 (APP): Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China Xuan Changneng said that on the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the opening of another branch of BOC is another positive step towards further strengthening the financial ties and deepen the cooperation between the two countries.

The Bank of China (BOC) opened its branch in Islamabad to further expand its business network in the South Asian country, Xinhua reported.

Liu Jin, president of the BOC, said that the bank would continue to give full play to its advantages in globalization, actively promote high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, and play a bigger role in supporting Pakistan’s infrastructure construction and industrialization.

This is the second branch of the BOC in Pakistan. The first one was opened in the southern port city of Karachi in 2017.