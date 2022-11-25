Bloomberg pitches Pakistan’s default probability at low of 10%: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here Friday that Bloomberg has pitched Pakistan’s one year probability of default at a low of 10 percent.

In a tweet, the minister said the default probability was quite opposed to a highly dubious number of 93 percent circulated by an unscrupulous local political leader a few days ago.

The minister also shared on his twitter account the graph of Bloomberg’s Estimated Default Probability in Emerging Markets (One-year probability of default).

He said, Pakistan would continue to honor its all financial commitments on time.

