Bilal Azhar meets UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 09 (APP):Bilal Azhar Kayani, Minister of State for Finance and Railways and Head of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

The meeting is part of his ongoing visit to the United Arab Emirates as he is leading a high-level delegation under the UAE Government’s Experience Exchange Programme (EEP), said a press release.

The meeting underscored the strong and longstanding economic partnership between Pakistan and the UAE and reiterated the importance of structured knowledge sharing to strengthen governance and policy design.

Minister Kayani expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for the UAE’s continued financial support, which has played a vital role in maintaining the country’s economic stability.

The two sides engaged in focused discussions on key aspects of fiscal management, including budgeting practices, public finance oversight, and tax policy reforms.

Both ministers shared insights from their respective national experiences, identifying common challenges and opportunities to strengthen institutional capacity and improve governance frameworks.

The minister also outlined Pakistan’s reform agenda to modernize public sector finance and emphasized the importance of learning from the UAE’s digitalisation model.

He highlighted Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s reform agenda focused on e-commerce, digitization, and sustained macroeconomic stability.

The minister underscored Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s unwavering leadership and resolve in spearheading Pakistan’s economic reform agenda that has been instrumental in restoring macroeconomic stability and setting the foundation for sustainable growth.

He emphasized that Pakistan remains committed to deepening structural reforms, ensuring fiscal responsibility, and promoting transparency and good governance as key pillars of long-term economic resilience.

The meeting reflected the spirit of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 16 June 2025 between Pakistan’s Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, which provides a formal framework for collaboration.

The MoU reinforces the shared commitment of both governments to modernise governance, build institutional capacity, and develop future-ready public administration systems.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, was also present during the meeting.