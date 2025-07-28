BCCI reviews installation of security devices at gasoline stations

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Jul 28 (APP): A meeting held at the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) here reviewed measures being taken for installation of security devices at gasoline stations.

According to a press release issued here, a delegation of Petrolium Dealers Association held a meeting with President, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the BCCI premises here.

The meeting reviewed measures taken by the police department to make Safe City Project operational and functional in Bahawalpur. The meeting was apprised that the officials of the Safe City Project had urged the owners and management of gasoline stations to connect their CCTV cameras with Safe City Project.

Speaking on the occasion, President, Bahawalpur Chambe of Commerce and Industry, Zafar Sharif said that the district police had informed him that adequate measures were being taken to provide foolproof security to business community. “Under the Safe City Project, CCTV cameras and security devices had been installed on entry and exit points of the city,” he said.