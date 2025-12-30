Banks to open till 10 pm on Wednesday for tax collection: SBP

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 30 (APP): The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Tuesday, directed all banks to observe extended working hours on the last day of the calendar year 2025 to facilitate tax collection.

“To facilitate taxpayers in making over-the-counter (OTC) payment of Government duties and taxes, all branches of commercial banks have been advised to observe extended working hours until 10:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 31, 2025,” the central bank informed in a statement.

To ensure seamless online payment of Government duties and taxes, the banks were further advised to ensure uninterrupted availability of their online payment channels, i.e., internet banking, mobile applications, ATMs, and other digital platforms.

The SBP also advised banks to keep their concerned branches open on December 31, 2025, for as long as required to facilitate the Special Clearing for Government transactions conducted by NIFT.