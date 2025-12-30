Tuesday, December 30, 2025
HomeBusinessBanks to open till 10 pm on Wednesday for tax collection: SBP
Business

Banks to open till 10 pm on Wednesday for tax collection: SBP

4
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Dec 30 (APP): The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Tuesday, directed all banks to observe extended working hours on the last day of the calendar year 2025 to facilitate tax collection.
“To facilitate taxpayers in making over-the-counter (OTC) payment of Government duties and taxes, all branches of commercial banks have been advised to observe extended working hours until 10:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 31, 2025,” the central bank informed in a statement.
To ensure seamless online payment of Government duties and taxes, the banks were further advised to ensure uninterrupted availability of their online payment channels, i.e., internet banking, mobile applications, ATMs, and other digital platforms.
The SBP also advised banks to keep their concerned branches open on December 31, 2025, for as long as required to facilitate the Special Clearing for Government transactions conducted by NIFT.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan