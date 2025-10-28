Bangladesh State Minister, High Commission delegation visit SECP

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):A high-level delegation from the Bangladesh High Commission visited the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) headquarters here on Tuesday to discuss mutual cooperation, knowledge sharing, and future regular contact between the two nations’ financial regulators.

The delegation was led by Special Assistant (State Minister) to the Ministry of Finance of Bangladesh, Dr. Anisuzzaman Chowdhury and included Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan.

The SECP Chairperson, Akif Saeed; Commissioner, Abdul Rahman Warraich, and other senior management members received the delegates.

The discussions focused on mechanisms to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance regulatory cooperation.

Both sides underscored the importance of knowledge sharing and leveraging collective expertise to foster robust and resilient financial systems. They agreed to establish regular contact to sustain momentum on initiatives of mutual interest, thereby contributing to both countries’ economic development.

The SECP team provided an overview of its recent regulatory reforms, highlighting initiatives to improve the ease of doing business, enhance market transparency, and promote investor protection in Pakistan.

Chowdhury appreciated the SECP’s efforts and reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to advancing financial sector cooperation. The meeting concluded with a mutual pledge to deepen economic and financial ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh.