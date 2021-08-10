Balochistan govt installs online tax collection system

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Balochistan government has installed online tax collection system in a bid to increase revenue collection and promote tax culture in the province.

Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi said that the initiative would not only facilitate taxpayers in the province but also bring transparency in the system.

The installation of online tax collection system would eventually bring sustainable reforms in the revenue generation of the provincial government, he expressed his views while chairing a meeting regarding the signing of tripartite agreement of installation of online tax collection system.

According to the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal, the finance department has introduced the online tax collection system to overcome the budget deficit and ensure facilities to business community.

The provincial minister said that the outdated system of tax collection was being digitized so that anyone could pay tax to the government of Balochistan from any part of the country.

He said that in the first phase, sales tax on services would be collected under the system of alternative delivery channels, which would provide facilities to the people.

Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi termed the move as historic and said that disbursement of taxes would be possible now through internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, easy paisa and other modern means which would eliminate the suspicion.

The provincial minister said that in the next phase, other taxes being collected from excise department, Board of Revenue and minerals department would also be brought under this system to accelerate tax collection and save the time of the masses.

He said that the said system would not only facilitate the taxpayers but would also restore their confidence that their tax money would be deposited in the national exchequer without any delay. The project would also enhance the revenue returns.

Later, a tripartite agreement was being signed with the State Bank of Pakistan, Balochistan Finance Department and Link One to ensure online tax collection service which would eventually ensure the transparency in the government affairs.

The Provincial Minister thanked the Finance Department, State Bank of Pakistan and senior officials of Link One for timely introduction of this new automated system.