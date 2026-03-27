Bahawalpur’s farmers offered subsidy on model farms

BAHAWALPUR, Mar 27 (APP):The Punjab government has offered subsidy to each farmer for introducing model farms besides other incentives.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Agriculture Department, an important project has been launched in the Bahawalpur Division to increase cotton cultivation and production. “In this regard, a special subsidy program has been introduced to provide cotton farmers with modern agricultural machinery and facilities,” he said, adding that under the program, a subsidy of Rs. 50,000 per model farm would be provided for the establishment of Cotton Model Farms (Hub Farms).

“Additionally, financial assistance of up to Rs. 25,000 per unit will be given for modern battery-operated spray pumps for pest control,” he said, adding that moreover, a subsidy of up to Rs. 120,000 per unit would also be provided for chisel ploughs to ensure better land preparation.

Interested farmers can submit their applications until April 10, 2026. For application submission, eligibility criteria, and terms and conditions, they can visit the Punjab Agriculture Department’s website at www.agripunjab.gov.pk or http://www.agripunjab.gov.pk and the Cotton Portal at https://cotton.punjab.gov.pk](https://cotton.punjab.gov.pk.

For further information and guidance, contact the agricultural helpline at 0800-17000, available Monday to Sunday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

The spokesman concluded that this program would directly benefit farmers in the Bahawalpur Division and help revive cotton production in the region, contributing to achieving the province’s target of increased cotton output.