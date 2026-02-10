Aurangzeb underscores role of AI in public service delivery, revenue administration

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday underscored the government’s approach to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance efficiency, transparency, strengthen revenue administration, and support evidence-based policymaking.

The minister was speaking during his participation in a panel discussion titled “AI for Public Service Transformation and SDG Acceleration” at the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Workshop, said a news release.

Aurangzeb noted that countries are adopting artificial intelligence at different stages, shaped by their respective economic structures and development priorities. He emphasized that for Pakistan, the focus must remain on applied solutions that deliver measurable gains in efficiency, transparency, and productivity, rather than on technology for its own sake.

AI-enabled systems are playing an increasingly important role in strengthening compliance, enforcement, and decision-making, the minister noted.

He said that the government’s ongoing tax transformation, anchored in reforms to people, processes, and technology, is leveraging AI-led CRM systems, AI-led production monitoring, risk-based compliance tools, and faceless customer processes to enhance transparency, reduce leakages, and improve revenue outcomes.

He emphasized that reducing discretionary human intervention through technology remains central to curbing inefficiencies and corruption, and that AI-led systems have generated tangible fiscal gains that would not have been achievable through manual processes alone.

The minister also highlighted the government’s approach to emerging digital assets, noting that the establishment of the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) reflects the need to manage risks while integrating new technologies into the formal economy.

Bringing such activity into a regulated environment is essential to safeguarding financial stability and harnessing future economic potential, he remarked.

Addressing the broader digital economy, Aurangzeb underscored the importance of investing in human capital and skills development to enable Pakistan’s youth to participate in higher-value segments of the global technology ecosystem.

He highlighted the role of advanced technologies, including blockchain and data analytics, in supporting productivity-led growth and expanding income opportunities.

Concluding his remarks, the minister stressed that AI offers significant opportunities for Pakistan in areas such as revenue mobilization, public service delivery, and climate and population management.

He emphasized that realizing these gains will require a clear policy direction, institutional readiness, and a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to digital transformation.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal were also attended the workshop.