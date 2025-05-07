Aurangzeb reaffirms govt’s commitment for carry forwarding growth of macro-economic trajectory

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Wednesday reaffirmed the commitment of the government to carry forward the trajectory of macro-economic stability and economic turnaround for achieving sustainable progress and growth.

Addressing a televised press conference at Pakistan High Commission in London, the minister said due to a broader economic reforms agenda, which was adopted by the incumbent government, the national economy was heading towards right direction.

He said that due to the economic policies of the current government macro-economic indicators were showing resilience as inflation went down, foreign exchange reserves build up, local currency remained stable.

*He said that two-fiscal deficits which were the main challenge for the national economy were controlled, adding that current account surplus would be maintained during the fiscal year, besides the primary surplus on the fiscal side.

Besides, the rate of interest was also reduced by 100 basis point due to decreasing inflation rate he said adding that the

debt servicing was reduced by Rs 1 trillion during the period under review.

The minister said that the economic reforms of the government received remarkable response by the world.

He informed that he had held over 70 meetings with different bilateral, multilateral and development partners and Donner agencies and they expressed remarkable response for the Pakistan, which was attributed to the prudent economic polices of the government.

Senator Aurangzeb said that he had also held productive meetings with investors of different sectors and apprised them about the investment scope available in the fields of IT, minerals and mining sector of the country.

The minister said that government was also working on the structural reforms to enhance revenue collection, promoting exports and attracting foreign direct investment to attain sustainable investment led economic growth and social prosperity.