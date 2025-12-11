Aurangzeb meets Saudi Vice Minister to advance economic collaboration

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday met with Abdulmuhsen Al-Khalaf, Vice Minister of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh.

During the meeting, both the ministers exchanged views on the positive macroeconomic trends of Pakistan’s economy and joint resolve to further enhance the economy, said a press release issue by the Ministry of Finance.

Aurangzeb appreciated Kingdom’s bilateral support and multilateral support for strengthening Pakistan’s economy. Both sides agreed to continue close cooperation on tactical and strategic level to fulfill the aspirations of the leadership and the people of the two brotherly countries.

The Finance Minister is on an official visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the Momentum Development Finance Conference in Riyadh. During the visit, he also held a meeting with Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, Advisor Royal Court and held various media engagements.