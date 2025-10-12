Aurangzeb arrives in Washington on six-day visit to attend IMF, WB annual meetings

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON D.C., Oct 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has arrived in the United States on a six-day visit to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB).

Upon arrival in Washington, senior officials of the Embassy of Pakistan warmly received the finance minister and other members of his delegation.

During his six-day visit, Senator Aurangzeb would represent Pakistan at the plenary sessions of both the WB and IMF and hold a series of high-level meetings with senior officials of the IMF, World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

The finance minister is scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting with WB President Ajay Banga and would also attend a special dinner hosted by Banga for finance ministers from selected countries.

Besides, Aurangzeb would meet IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during sessions of the G24 and MENAP (Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan) groups, where he would also deliver a keynote address on regional economic priorities.

The finance minister would participate in a regional roundtable organized by the World Bank on the digital transformation of tax systems, where officials from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and tax authorities from other countries would share their reform experiences.

He would also attend two major events organized by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

During the visit, Aurangzeb would hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

His schedule also includes meetings with senior officials at the White House, the U.S. Congress Financial Services Committee, the U.S. State and Treasury Departments, and the International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC).

He would engage with members of the U.S.-Pakistan Business Council to discuss tax proposals and investment opportunities in Pakistan, besides holding meetings with representatives of global credit rating agencies, commercial banks, particularly from the Middle East, and international investors.

Aurangzeb would address various investment forums and seminars to highlight Pakistan’s economic outlook and reform agenda.

He is also set to visit prominent U.S. think tanks, including the Atlantic Council and the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE).

The finance minister would meet members of the Pakistani community and give interviews to leading U.S. and international media outlets.

Over the course of his six-day visit, Aurangzeb is scheduled to participate in more than 65 engagements, including meetings, forums and public events.