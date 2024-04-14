‘Asia has consequential position in the world’

LAHORE, Apr 14 (APP): Kyrgyzstan’s Honorary Consul Meher Kashif Younis has said that Asia holds a consequential position in the world due to its large population, strategic locations, rich mineral resources and diversity.

Presiding over a workshop on “Importance of BRICS for Pakistan“ organized by Gold Ring Economic Forum here Sunday, he added that Pakistan, as an important partner in the region has sought membership in order to align with this trend. With its abundant natural resources, strategic location and fifth-largest world population, Pakistan’s absence from BRICS could have repercussions in the future if not addressed. He said Pakistani leadership should consider BRICS while assessing ground realities. He said BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) can pave the way for sustainable development and growth in the region. New doors for trade and investment will be opened under the supervision of developed countries like China and Russia.

He said the individual who coined BRICS has predicted that these nations’ economies will dominate the world by 2050. He said a golden opportunity has been presented to these advancing countries under the leadership of this group. Meher Kashif said that multilateralism, trade and investment, loan provision, and a burgeoning economy are the future progressing in the right direction. He mentioned that one of the main components of this forum is the NDB, New Development Bank. The emergence of a BRICS currency is also expected to tackle and mitigate the dominance of the dollar. Six other countries have been invited to join this union: Argentina, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab from January 1st, 2024.