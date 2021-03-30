ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Tuesday asked all the provincial ministers to employ all administrative tools for across the board implementation of instructions issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In his separate letters to the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Asad Umar who is also Chairman of NCOC said during the ongoing 3rd wave, the enforcement of SOPs had remained weak.

“Violations of NCOC instructions, specifically in political and social gatherings have been observed,” he said adding that apart from contributing to disease spread, these violations are obstructing effective enforcement of SOPs in other sectors too and sending wrong signals to the general public.

“In view of the surge in cases and corresponding pressure on health care system, may I request you to ensure employment of all administrative tools for across the board implementation of NCOC’s instructions. especially those related to public gathenngs,” he added.