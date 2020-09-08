Asad reaffirms govt commitment to fast track WB funded projects

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP):Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that the government is committed to expedite the projects being funded by the World Bank to continue the reform agenda.

The minister held an introductory meeting with the newly appointed Country Director of the World Bank in Pakistan Najy Benhassine, said a press release issued here today.

Asad Umar welcomed the Country Director and appreciated the strong working relationship between the government of Pakistan and the World Bank and appreciated the support provided by the World Bank during the pandemic.

While appreciating the contribution of World Bank in socio-economic development of Pakistan, he said that the government was committed to fast track projects which was funded by World Bank.

Mr Najy Benhassine appreciated the Minister on government’s skillful handling of the COVID crisis which had resulted in containing the pandemic to a large extent.

He also said that the World Bank was supporting the government of Pakistan through COVID-19 emergency response projects to help the country prevent, detect and respond to the pandemic and strengthen public health preparedness.

Both sides reaffirmed to strengthen the relationship and remove bottlenecks in executing the development projects funded by the World Bank.