Artificial Intelligence Center to be established at PITAC: Haroon Akhtar

LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Industries and Production (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan Saturday announced that a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center will be established at Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (PITAC) to modernise Pakistan’s industrial landscape.

During his visit to PITAC here, he added, the AI Center at PITAC will later be expanded to all provinces, in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision to promote industrial growth through advanced AI skills and innovation.

The SAPM said that Prime Minister has already directed the launch of AI Skills Programmes and AI Centers for youth across the country to prepare them for the demands of the modern industrial era.

Haroon Akhtar Khan announced that for AI development and machinery upgradation, PITAC, the Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC), and TUSDEC will jointly establish a dedicated funding mechanism to support modernization across sectors.

He noted that the machinery upgradation at PITAC will strengthen skills development for SMEs, enabling them to meet global industrial standards. PITAC management has also formally requested an increase in the grant to address its upgradation challenges.

Haroon Akhtar Khan added that under the upcoming National Industrial Policy, both PIDC and PITAC will be further empowered to support innovation, local manufacturing, and technical advancement. PITAC currently manufactures industrial machinery and tools at the local level, playing a vital role in import substitution.

He appreciated PITAC’s achievements, noting that its students have secured admissions in Scotland, China, and other countries, reflecting the quality of technical education offered.

The SAPM instructed SMEDA and PITAC to prepare a comprehensive business plan in collaboration with chambers of commerce for AI centers, machinery upgradation, and skill development programs.

On this occasion, he inspected various PITAC laboratories and praised their performances. He appreciated PITAC’s potential in Industrial Automation, Programmable Logic Controller (PLCs), Dies & Molds, Guages, Fixtures, and related domains, and announced the establishment of an AI Centre in PITAC with financing support from PIDC. He also endorsed the upgradation of key machines and facilities, emphasizing that these interventions will strengthen emerging technologies, deepen industry–academia linkages, and enhance export-oriented and import substitution technical capacity.

He also awarded a cash prize to a student who demonstrated outstanding performance.

Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that Pakistan’s skilled youth are the true asset of the country and will lead the next industrial revolution.