Around $230.895 mln pharmaceutical goods exported during Jul-Feb 2026

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP): Pharmaceutical goods exports reached $230.895 million during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2025-26), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Pharmaceutical goods exports showed a decline of 27.67 percent from $319.231 million during the same month of last year (Jul-Feb 2024-25).

In term of quantity, the export of pharmaceutical products decreased by 27.82 percent by going down from 80,665 metric ton to 58,221 metric ton, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year- on- year basis the pharmaceutical export grew by 6.24 percent during the month of February 2026 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in February 2026 were recorded at US $ 29.526 million against the export of $27.792 million in February 2025, the PBS data revealed.

On month- on- month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical product decreased by 9.60 percent in February 2026 when compared to $32.662 million in January 2026.