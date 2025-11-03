APGJTA delegation calls on minister

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 03 (APP): A delegation of All Pakistan Gems, Jewellers & Tools Association called on Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here at PSIC House on Monday.

The delegation was led by the Association’s Chairman Ejaz Tufail.

During the meeting, matters related to the challenges faced by the gems and jewellery industry were discussed in detail.

The Association demanded the allocation of 10 kanals of land for establishing a Value Addition and Development Centre and setting up an international-standard laboratory in Lahore. The delegation also briefed the minister about the difficulties being faced by the industry due to various restrictions.

Provincial Minister industries Chudhary Shafay Hussain, while talking to the delegation, said that the gems and jewellery industry is a source of livelihood for hundreds of thousands of people and that its problems will be resolved on a priority basis.

He added that he would raise the industry’s concerns at every relevant forum, including with the federal government, to ensure sustainable solutions.The minister further said that the gems and jewellery sector should focus on value addition, as even small investments in this area could generate significant foreign exchange for the country. He mentioned that the Punjab government is also moving towards value addition in pink salt and that a separate industrial estate is being established in Quaidabad for this purpose.

He urged the Association to submit practical proposals for the promotion of the gems and jewellery sector.

The delegation also proposed the establishment of an Export Trading Centre, organizing domestic and international exhibitions, and introducing favourable export policies to boost the industry’s growth.

Chairman Ejaz Tufail, while speaking on the occasion, appreciated the minister’s efforts for addressing issues of various industrial sectors and expressed hope that similar attention would be given to the gems and jewellery industry as well.

The delegation included Farhan Yousaf, Kamran Rasool, Shabbir Ahmad, Anosh bin Sohail, Zia-ur-Rehman, and others, while international buyers joined the meeting via video link from abroad.