Ambassador of Japan calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP):Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mitsuhiro Wada Wednesday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed ways and means to enhance cooperation in improving the trade, investment and economic relations between the two countries.

Shinji Yanagi, Vice Chairman Toyota Company, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance and senior officers were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

H.E Mr. Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today and exchanged views on policies and programs of the Govt and enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries in economic, trade and investment fields.🇯🇵🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/tY1Va8llYQ — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) May 4, 2023

The minister briefed the ambassador about the economic challenges and priorities of the present government.

He apprised the ambassador of the economic policies and reforms being implemented by the government to lead the economy towards growth and stability.

The minister also expressed his views on the cordial relations between Pakistan and Japan and appreciated Japan’s investments in Pakistan.

He said that the two countries enjoyed sound friendly relations which had been getting stronger with each passing day.

The minister said that Japan was one of the major development partners of Pakistan and he firmly believed that the cooperation would further strengthen in multiple fields for the mutual benefit of both the countries.

He further highlighted potential opportunities of investment in Pakistan and welcomed investment plans of Japanese companies in Pakistan.

Ambassador of Japan Wada Mitsuhiro praised the pragmatic policies and actions being taken by the government and said that Japan greatly valued its bilateral relations with Pakistan.

He expressed confidence in the economic policies of the current government and assured that business, investment and economic linkages between the two countries would further strengthen in coming days.