Ambassador-designate to Ukraine vows to strengthen Pakistan-Ukraine economic ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Ambassador-designate to Ukraine, Maj. Gen. (R) Kanwar Adnan Ahmed Khan, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and held a productive meeting with ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi and members of the business community to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Ukraine.

During the interaction, Ambassador Kanwar Adnan emphasized that despite prevailing global challenges, Ukraine still offers significant potential for Pakistani exporters, especially in textiles, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and agriculture.

He expressed his firm commitment to act as a bridge between the private sectors of both countries and to facilitate impactful trade partnerships.

The Ambassador-designate appreciated ICCI’s proactive role in advancing Pakistan’s economic diplomacy and assured his full support in removing trade barriers for entrepreneurs. He welcomed proposals for organizing trade delegations, virtual B2B engagements, and establishing institutional linkages between ICCI and Ukrainian chambers of commerce.

He also pointed to the construction and medical sectors as promising areas for Pakistani investors, highlighting the vast scope for skilled Pakistani labor in Ukraine.

Welcoming the Ambassador-designate, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi stated that while Pakistan and Ukraine enjoy cordial diplomatic ties, the current level of bilateral trade is far below its true potential. He underscored the importance of diversifying trade into non-traditional sectors such as information technology, renewable energy, engineering goods, and higher education services.

President Qureshi proposed fostering joint ventures, knowledge sharing, and technology transfer as key strategies to deepen commercial ties. He assured full cooperation from ICCI in mobilizing the business community to engage with Ukrainian counterparts and invited the Ambassador-designate to facilitate sector-specific roundtables and trade missions.