All resources being used for civic amenities at Jaranwala: commissioner

FAISALABAD, Jan 10 (APP):Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the administration has mobilized all available

resources to ensure improved healthcare, sanitation and municipal services at Jaranwala.

He accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir and Special Assistant to CM Punjab

Shoaib Mirza visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala and he inspected

various departments.

He reviewed cleanliness standards and checked working condition of medical machinery.

He also inquired from patients about the availability of medicines.

He expressed dismay over poor cleanliness in certain areas while appreciating the well-organized seating arrangements provided for attendants of the patients.

He said that benefits of government initiatives in the health sector would be ensured to reach

patients without any hindrance. In this connection, no negligence would be tolerated in delivering

quality healthcare services to the public, he warned.

During visit, Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar also reviewed progress on a mega sewerage

project for resolving long-standing drainage issues in Jaranwala.

He received a detailed briefing on the project and directed the concerned officials to expedite work.

This project would be completed by March 2026, he added.